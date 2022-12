VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Figure Skating Club is holding a skating show Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, at Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton.

Saturday’s show will be at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday’s show at 1:15 p.m.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Ice Skating Director Meghan Noga on 7@four.

