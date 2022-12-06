Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Governor Youngkin announces end of COVID-related fines and penalties

(Steve Helber | AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an Executive Order directing enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to COVID-19 shutdown violations. The governor also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget, to be delivered December 15. The budget will also direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for people and businesses that paid what he says are “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”

“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19 related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” said Youngkin. “In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”

“I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address this, forgive COVID fines and fees and restore licenses that were unjustly suspended,” Youngkin continued.

The budget language will not apply to instances in which the violations were in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of people, patients, residents and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices or assisted living facilities.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder

Latest News

Pittsylvania Bridge Named After Late Deputy Sheriff
Pittsylvania Bridge Named After Late Deputy Sheriff
Virginia Celebrates AFID Program
Virginia Celebrates AFID Program
Flu Season Generic CNN
Flu cases remain high in Roanoke Valley
Virginia Heights Students receive a Toy Like Me
‘It looks like me.’ Toy Like Me club donates modified toys to special-needs students