Governor Youngkin announces end of COVID-related fines and penalties

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an Executive Order directing enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to COVID-19 shutdown violations. The governor also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget, to be delivered December 15. The budget will also direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for people and businesses that paid what he says are “unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”

“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19 related penalties imposed by the Northam administration. The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line,” said Youngkin. “In the previous administration, we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”

“I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address this, forgive COVID fines and fees and restore licenses that were unjustly suspended,” Youngkin continued.

The budget language will not apply to instances in which the violations were in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of people, patients, residents and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices or assisted living facilities.

