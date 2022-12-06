Grown Here at Home: Many holiday finds at Woods Farms in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Christmas time at Woods Farms in Franklin County and the crew is still hard at work.

“We went from one day processing apples, to the next day, tearing it all apart, putting the wreath machines in and the roping machines in, and the following day we started making wreaths,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

They have more than just wreaths. The farm stand, on 2921 Naff Road in Boones Mill, has all kinds of goodies; both sweet and savory.

“I have cookies from Carter’s Cookies, The Bread Lady’s Bread, old-fashioned hard candy, and chocolate covered pretzels,” Mark explained.

At the farm stand you’ll find jams, preserves, soups, and cheese. Mark’s aunt even makes pies and cakes. If you’re looking at making a nice gift basket, or just getting something for yourself, they’ve got a little bit of everything. The best part is, you can support several local businesses all in one place.

Plus, there’s just something about shopping at the local farm stand where the people there know your name, and they feel like part of the family.

“We’re here Christmas Eve. We’ll sit around and we’ll have customers come in and just shoot the bull and see how everything is going and checking on everything,” Mark said.

You can find Woods Farms in downtown Roanoke at the City Market, Wednesday through Saturday, at the South County Farmers Market in Roanoke County, Wednesday through Sunday, and in Franklin County at the farm stand seven days a week.

