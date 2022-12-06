Healthy affordable food options and other resources coming to NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Launched in 2017, the Northwest Roanoke Food Access Initiative was a community collaborative spearheaded by NW residents, Roanoke College, Freedom First Credit Union, Local Environmental Agricultural Project (LEAP), United Way of Roanoke Valley, The City of Roanoke and a cross sector of other partners focused on reducing health disparities in the NW community.

The initiative focuses on investing funding, resources, and services for those who live and work in the NW area. It aims to give those families access to healthy and affordable food options, financial resources, and education and employment opportunities.

Zenith Barrett, Vice President of Business & Community Engagement, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about a new center in Northwest Roanoke located at 2502 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke, that will provide several services including a grocery store, an adult high school, wellness center and banking services.

