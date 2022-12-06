Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under man’s garage

A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish...
A photo shows what authorities found inside the man's underground bunker at his Snohomish County, Washington, property.(U.S. District Court)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A man in Washington who had firearms and explosives hidden in an underground bunker beneath his home was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, 42-year-old James Welsey Bowden was arrested in November 2021 after threatening another man with a gun during a fight at his house.

Deputies who responded to the complaint of the fight found what they described as a “laboratory with various chemicals and equipment consistent with the manufacturing of homemade explosives” in the garage.

According to officials, when deputies had cleared the area of explosives, they discovered a detachable panel on the garage floor that led to an underground bunker where they found weapons, ammo, grenades, silencers, armor and other supplies.

The DOJ said two of the firearms were modified to fire as fully automatic machine guns.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez stated during the sentencing hearing that Bowden’s drug addiction probably contributed significantly to his illegal behavior.

Before this occurrence, Bowden was prohibited from owning any guns after being found guilty of two felonies in 1998.

Bowden entered a guilty plea to the possession of a handgun, machine gun, and destructive device charges in May.

A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his...
A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his house's garage.(U.S. District Court)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
New Sheetz location on Orange Avenue in Roanoke
Sheetz opens new location in Roanoke

Latest News

Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Police arrest suspect in attack on worker who lost eye
Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says
FILE - President Joe Biden is set to visit Arizona to tout jobs creation.
Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs
Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall...
Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III