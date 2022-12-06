Judge extends injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia

EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s skill games can continue to operate - at least for a few more months, following a ruling today in Greensville County.

A judge there refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices.

And he extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to keep operating.

Sen. Bill Stanley represents Hermie Sadler, the former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner who filed the lawsuit.

You can’t ban them, because there is an element of free speech, and therefore the Commonwealth of Virginia needs to stop trying to mess with skill games. We need to tax and regulate them responsibly and I think that should be the next move for the General Assembly

A full hearing on the merits of the case is now expected in April or May.

