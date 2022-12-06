Lynchburg Police search for ‘missing and endangered’ 75-year-old man

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Lewis Witt, 75 of Lynchburg, has been reported missing, according to Lynchburg Police.

Officers responded to the 2300-block of Marsh Street for a report of missing person at around 6 p.m. Monday.

Witt left his residence along Marsh Street at around 11:30 a.m. and was supposed to be back around 2 p.m.

“He regularly walks from Marsh Street to the Wards Road area of Lynchburg. Witt is known to frequent the areas around Walmart on Wards Road and River Ridge Mall. After Witt did not return, and friends and family could not locate him, police were called to report him as missing.”

He stands at around “6 feet tall, 185 pounds and has thinning brown hair” and is considered endangered “due to possibly experiencing a medical condition that affects his behavior.”

Witt was last observed wearing a light gray jacket over a red flannel shirt with black pants.

It is believed that he does not have a cell phone.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Foster at (434) 435-1980 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.″

