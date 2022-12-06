Birthdays
Man arrested, charged with arson after Lynchburg fires

Credit: Blue Ridge Regional Jail
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Javonte Dazshaun Graves, 22 of Lynchburg, was arrested and is charged with four counts of arson after dumpster fires in the area of Old Forest Road last Friday.

Each fire began within minutes of each other near four businesses in the Forest Hills area.

Graves was spotted walking in the area on Sunday and was detained by a Lynchburg Police officer.

The Lynchburg Fire Department says damages are estimated at $1,000 per dumpster.

