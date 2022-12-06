Man dies after being hit along road in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police responded at 5:51 p.m. on Friday to a crash along Village Hwy near Rails End Ln that left a 67-year-old man dead.

The driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was going west on Village Hwy when someone was crossing the road out of the designated area without wearing reflective gear.

Leonard R. Morton, 67 of Rustburg, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.