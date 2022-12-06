Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man dies after being hit along road in Campbell Co.

(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police responded at 5:51 p.m. on Friday to a crash along Village Hwy near Rails End Ln that left a 67-year-old man dead.

The driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was going west on Village Hwy when someone was crossing the road out of the designated area without wearing reflective gear.

Leonard R. Morton, 67 of Rustburg, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane closures on I-81 cause traffic delays this week
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
Five soldiers rescue five puppies
U.S Army soldiers reunited with puppies they rescued during deployment in Kenya
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes

Latest News

Credit: Lynchburg Police
Lynchburg Police search for ‘missing and endangered’ 75-year-old man
Special Court reversion hearing
Special court hearing held to decide who will hear Martinsville’s case of reversion next
Southside health districts urge flu vaccine
Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts urges all residents to get flu vaccine
Virginia State Capitol
Roanoke City Council asks lawmakers to rescind some criminal justice reforms