Man found dead in Augusta Co. river

Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office(Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Lampkin was reported missing on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and Rescue as they responded for a report of a dead male.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the man’s death.

“If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.”

