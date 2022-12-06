Birthdays
MCPS rolling out virtual ‘thank-you’ cards

MCPS
MCPS(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is making it easy to say “thank you” to educators.

The school district has created virtual thank-you cards that can be sent to any staff member in MCPS.

The virtual cards can be customized with a message and sent directly to a staff member through email.

“There’s very little that you have to know,” MCPS Director of Communications Brenda Drake said. “All you need is an email address, you pick a fun card and it goes straight to their email. It’s really fun to pop open, it’s easy for them to print if they want to keep a catalogue of that, but they can also just save it for later use it comes as a PDF.”

MCPS says it hopes every staff member will receives at least one of the virtual cards.

Click here to access the cards.

