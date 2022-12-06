Meet the Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Christmas Mother Program was founded over 70 years ago to honor the birth of Christ by giving to families in need.

This year’s Christmas Mother, Mary Asma, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what this program means for the families and individuals in the community.

Mary is so excited because she says they have already exceeded last year’s number of applications. She also discusses comments from those who have donated, and how people are ‘Paying it Forward’ in real time.

Mary’s theme this year is ‘Become That Someone’, not just for Christmas, but for a lifetime, and she explains why this message has become her passion.

