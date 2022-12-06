NRVCS says Drug Takeback Day sets record in NRV

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley Community Services says the most recent drug takeback day set a record in the New River Valley.

More than 1,600 pounds of prescription medications were collected in Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski, and Giles counties and the city of Radford.

NRVCS says that equates to roughly 1.5 million pills.

The organization says it takes a community effort to end the opioid crisis and disposing of these unused medications can help.

“It really does take a community response like that to address this issue, supply reduction, reducing the number of pills that are out there that can potentially be misused, is just one of the ways that we as a community can respond to this problem,” NRVCS Coordinator of Community Wellness and Outreach Mike Wade said.

The next drug takeback day will be in April 2023.

