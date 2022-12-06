On and off showers continue through Friday

Watch out for some patchy fog early

Daily chance for rainfall Tuesday-Friday

Unseasonably warm temperatures push through mid-week

RAIN STAYS AROUND THIS WEEK

An active weather pattern will set up this week as several waves of energy will pass through our the region.

The first is a low pressure system that continues to push east into the Tennessee Valley. This will bring the chance for rain showers today and Wednesday. Showers will come and go at times, but pockets of heavy rain are possible both days. A secondary low pressure system influences our rainfall chances for Thursday and Friday. Again, looks like we will see scattered showers so we aren’t looking at one day to be a complete washout. Since showers are scattered not every hometown will see rain each day. Hopefully the showers will exit by Friday evening.

Areas of low pressure will keep the chance of showers going through Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

High temperatures will also stay near or above normal for the extended period all thanks to a westerly flow. It will not feel like December on Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be roughly 10-15 degrees above normal on these days.

Temperatures soar into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

Low temperatures will fluctuate each night too. 30s, 40s and even 50s are on tap!

The next several days we will see lows trending warmer until the weekend. (WDBJ7)

DRIER AIR RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

Drier conditions build in just in time for the weekend. Saturday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs reading in the 40s and low 50s. Depends on the timing of our next system, but looks like we could see some more rain try to push back in late Sunday. Past the weekend models are NOT in agreement but if we continue to see moisture and have colder air pull in from the north we may talk about that ‘S’ word early next week! Check back for updates.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Hurricane season in the Atlantic ended on November 30, but there is a possibility that a disturbance could possess subtropical characteristics as it pushes towards the northeast. Looks like by late this week the system will weaken as it heads into colder water.

The Hurricane Season for the Atlantic ended on November 30th, but that doesn't mean a system can't develop afterwards. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

