Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts urges all residents to get flu vaccine

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts are urging residents to get their annual flu vaccine.

Virginia has already seen 11,582 flu related infections as compared to 5,071 last year.

In the past week, influenza-like illnesses made up nearly 10% of all urgent care visits in the Southside health district.

“We had an early flu season this year,” said Mckenna Luzynski, Southside health district epidemiologist. “We’ve had a pretty rough flu season so far, so it’s hard to say whether that trend will continue. Perhaps, hopefully, we’ll have an early spike and can be done with it. But, as of right now, we’re seeing a lot of flu.”

To find a location to get the flu vaccine, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.

They say it is safe to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

