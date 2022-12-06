Birthdays
Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

