Sales Support/Front Desk

WDBJ7 has an opening for a full-time sales support person who will perform front desk duties. Primary duty is to provide administrative support to sales team and manage front desk. Skills in Word, Excel and PowerPoint needed. Individual will prepare PowerPoint presentations, data entry for sales orders and assist account executives and sales managers. Experience in media traffic and data entry preferred. Candidate must have experience working with the public and have a strong customer service ethic.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Generate and update presentation materials using PowerPoint

- Assist sales team with digital and TV orders/campaigns

- Communicate effectively with account executives and management

- Check new orders, revisions, pre-emptions and make-goods

- Keep accurate records for accounts

- Create informational and research pieces using Excel, Word and PowerPoint

- Assist sales managers and account executives

- Key in advertising orders and revisions for digital and TV when necessary

- Handle pre-emptions and make-goods when necessary

- Create reports as needed

- Verify accuracy of times, date/dates and overall compliance to ensure contracts are error-free

- Handle incoming calls and greet visitors

- Answer routine requests for information made by the public

- Open switchboard and lobby in the morning and close switchboard and lobby at the end of business day

- Sort daily mail, open and stamp all checks

- Prepare daily bank deposit

- Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Proficient working knowledge of Excel, Word and PowerPoint

- Knowledge of digital and broadcast advertising space

- Excellent data entry skills

- Proficient with office equipment

- Must be customer service-oriented and have experience working with the public

- Must have good problem-solving skills

- Must be adaptable to change

- Must have a strong attention to detail, maintain accurate records

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize

- Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

- Ability to work independently with little supervision, yet committed to team environment

- Must have excellent time management and organizational skills

- Ability to remain calm in midst of chaos

- Ability to get along with others

- Communicate effectively and clearly with employees and callers

- Must be dependable and punctual

- Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

- Must represent the company with professionalism and integrity

- Must maintain a high level of confidentiality

