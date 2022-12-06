Birthdays
Take a candlelight tour at the Historic Fishburn Mansion

Holiday programs available this holiday season
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can tour the 42-room Georgian-Revival mansion located in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood this holiday season.

Lauren Woodson, along with Kristin Hodges from Roanoke Parks and Recreation, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the tours and what you can expect.

Every year during the holidays, each room of the home is festively decorated, bringing to life the traditions the Fishburn family used to celebrate.

More information about the Historic Fishburn Mansion can be found here.

Candlelight Christmas Tours at the Historic Fishburn Mansion ($10):

December 8 from 5:30-6:30 pm OR 7:00-8:00 pm

December 9 from 5:30-6:30 pm OR 7:00-8:00 pm

Register at playroanoke.com/holidays

Also, Free Holiday Open House at Fishburn Mansion: Sunday, December 11 from 1:00-5:00 pm (no registration necessary)

Playroanoke.com/holidays

714 13th Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA, 24016

