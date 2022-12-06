Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

UVA Health hosting prostate cancer support group

By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA Health is hosting a support group for prostate cancer patients and survivors.

The group is led by the cancer center’s oncology social workers. Medical professionals will also be available to provide information and resources.

“Support groups in general are important because they help with reducing feelings of loneliness and anxiety. They also help with increasing hope and empowerment,” social worker Ashley Grooms said. “It was really the patients; it was their desire to have a support group and we wanted to create a space for them to be able to share their journey.”

The support group will be held once a month from 6:30pm-7:30pm, and a virtual option is available as well.

To register for this group, you can email Ashley Grooms at ARG5VK@uvahealth.org

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.
Woman found guilty of aiding in former deputy’s wife’s murder

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2022
Crews Respond to Fire at Givens Book Store
Crews Respond to Fire at Givens Book Store
AEP
Power restored for most AEP customers
Virtual Thank You Cards at Montgomery County Public Schools
Virtual Thank You Cards at Montgomery County Public Schools
Senior Amy Clark got to wear the crown after her friend, Sarah Mann gave it to her
EARLY YEARS: Homecoming queen gives up her crown for her special friend