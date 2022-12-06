Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

VDOT reschedules Botetourt lane closure on I-81

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - A previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County Tuesday night has been rescheduled, according to VDOT. This lane closure is for paving on the ramps and shoulder at the Troutville Rest Area.

A 24-hour right lane closure is now tentatively scheduled Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. 12-hour right lane closures are expected to be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Weather, specifically low temperatures and heavy rain, may impact the schedule for these lane closures.

The right lane closure currently in place on southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 in Roanoke County near Salem continues, and the lane is expected to be reopened before the morning commute Thursday, Dec. 8. The bridge over Route 635 (Goodwin Avenue) is being repaired, and the lane will remain closed until concrete sets up and guardrail installation is completed.

Alternate Routes

Southbound I-81 drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg should consider detouring onto Route 11/460.

Travelers on southbound I-81, north of Lexington, who are headed to destinations south of Roanoke, can consider rerouting to use Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south.

To get updates on these lane closures, visit 511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
Two killed in Rockbridge County crashes
Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder

Latest News

VDOT: Expect Major Delays on I-81S
VDOT: Expect Major Delays on I-81S
Photo: VDOT
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
Suspect Dead After Henry Co. Officer Involved Shooting
Police name man killed in Henry Co. officer-involved shooting
Lane closures on I-81 cause traffic delays this week