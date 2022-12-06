VDOT reschedules Botetourt lane closure on I-81

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - A previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County Tuesday night has been rescheduled, according to VDOT. This lane closure is for paving on the ramps and shoulder at the Troutville Rest Area.

A 24-hour right lane closure is now tentatively scheduled Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. 12-hour right lane closures are expected to be in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Weather, specifically low temperatures and heavy rain, may impact the schedule for these lane closures.

The right lane closure currently in place on southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 in Roanoke County near Salem continues, and the lane is expected to be reopened before the morning commute Thursday, Dec. 8. The bridge over Route 635 (Goodwin Avenue) is being repaired, and the lane will remain closed until concrete sets up and guardrail installation is completed.

Alternate Routes

Southbound I-81 drivers between Roanoke and Christiansburg should consider detouring onto Route 11/460.

Travelers on southbound I-81, north of Lexington, who are headed to destinations south of Roanoke, can consider rerouting to use Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south.

To get updates on these lane closures, visit 511Virginia.org.

