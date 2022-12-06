Birthdays
Virginia basketball remains No. 3 in AP Top 25

UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70
UVa basketball beats Michigan 72-70(WVIR)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team keeps its No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll.

The ‘Hoos are off to a hot start this season and are undefeated with a record of 7-0. The University of Virginia is the only school in the country with both undefeated men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The women’s basketball team is currently 10-0. While they did not make the AP Top 25 Poll, the women’s team did receive eight votes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

