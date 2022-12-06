Birthdays
Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24 team signs four new cyclists

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty-24 team
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty-24 team(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty-24 team has signed new athletes.

The professional cycling team has added four cyclists to the team’s roster. Caileigh Filmer, Danielle Morshead, Nicole Steinmetz, and Laurel Quiñones are the new members.

Three of them are former rowers, with one of them winning an Olympic bronze medal in 2020.

These additions come as the team continues to prepare for the next Olympics.

“Well, it’s exciting. I mean, we had a strong squad this year and this just really bolsters the squad. We’re gonna be quite the force to be reckoned with when we start racing next year,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty-24 General Manager Nicola Cranmer.

The announcement comes as the team recently announced its intent to return to professional ranks. They applied for a UCI Continental Team license in 2023.

The team will start its season with races in February.

