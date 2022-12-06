WDBJ7 launches Hear@Home podcast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is launching a variety of podcasts including Hear@Home! It features content from our Here@Home newscast plus a little more!

The Hear@Home Podcast continues the conversation from our live show that airs weekdays at 3 on WDBJ7. We take some of the interviews that we’ve had with the people who are working hard to provide resources to help others in our hometowns, and we expand on them. This is our chance to have longer dialogues on important issues, and feature some of the fun and uplifting projects across our hometowns.

In our first episode, Natalie sits down with several of the women business leaders who own shops in Grandin Village.

We call them mompreneurs. And if you’ve ever been to the Grandin Village - you might be surprised to learn that many of those businesses - are run and owned by women. I had the opportunity to sit down and have coffee one morning at the Little Green Hive, and have a conversation with Laurie Frohock from Two and a Half Sisters, Karen and Ashley Curtis from the Grey Goose of Grandin, and Ashely Arney from Urban Gypsy. We talked about their dreams, their challenges, and the support they’ve gained along their business journey.

WDBJ7 offers our hometowns a variety of podcast programs! Listen to our award-winning podcast series, Hometown Stories. You can also check out our Spanish language podcast, Noticias de la Ciudad Estrella, Hometown Sports Extra and Slight Chance of Science.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.