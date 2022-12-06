Birthdays
Woman found guilty of aiding in former deputy’s wifes murder

Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.
Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Meadows woman was found guilty of aiding in the murder of a former Henry County deputy’s wife on November 28th.

Casey Rogers was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand larceny of a firearm. Rogers was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Rogers previously entered a plead of no contest to grand larceny of a motor vehicle charge.

The charges against Rogers came from her role in helping 66-year-old David Morse plan to kill his wife. Morse was found guilty of his wife’s murder in December of 2021.

Rogers’s sentencing date is set for March 7, 2023.

