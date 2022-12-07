Birthdays
2022 State of the County Address takes place in Roanoke County

2022 State of the County Address
2022 State of the County Address(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents and the business community in Roanoke County got an update on economic development, education and other topics at the 2022 State of the County Address.

The theme of this year’s address was “A vision for tomorrow.”

In 2022, Roanoke County gained more than 170 million dollars in new project investments and more than 550 new jobs were created.

Leaders talked about four legislative priorities for the county moving forward.

“We want to emphasize how important school capital funding grants are. We want to emphasize how important working with and providing more funds for Catawba Hospital,” said Paul Mahoney, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

Those priorities also include expanding broadband and more funding for the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

To watch the full 2022 State of the County Address, click here.

