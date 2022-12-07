Birthdays
7@four previews Festival of Trees

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Watch the 7@four preview of the Festival of Trees.

The event will be held through January 6 at the Bedford Area Welcome Center.

7@four’s Logan Sherrill interviews Layney Skinner, the Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Bedford County Tourism about the holiday event.

The event is family friendly. This is the fourteenth year and the biggest yet with 38 trees representing 38 different businesses in the community.

Each business has selected a different charity or charitable cause. People are asked to spend $1 to vote for their favorite tree, with all proceeds donated to the charities at the end of the event.

The theme this year is “Sounds of Christmas.”

Additionally, there is a scavenger hunt for children. The hunt is ongoing and kids can participate anytime while visiting.

You can visit their Facebook page to check out the trees.

