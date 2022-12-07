Botetourt County man found guilty of role in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A jury has found a Botetourt County man guilty in connection to the 2021 Capitol riot.

The jury got the case Tuesday morning and a verdict was read Tuesday evening.

The jury found Markus Maly guilty of assault, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Prosecutors said Maly used pepper spray on officers that day. Maly testified he did not.

The jury found Maly and three other co-defendants guilty on all charges.

