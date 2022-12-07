Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location.

The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a.

According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would be built.

There is no timeline on the project as the plans are still in review.

