Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location.
The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a.
According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would be built.
There is no timeline on the project as the plans are still in review.
