Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move

Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Chick-fil-a eyeing move(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chick-fil-a in Christiansburg has plans to move from its current location.

The town of Christiansburg says Chick-fil-a has submitted plans to turn the old Golden Corral into a Chick-fil-a.

According to the proposal, the old Golden Corral would be torn down and a new building would be built.

There is no timeline on the project as the plans are still in review.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

Latest News

Community Holiday Light Show
Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet
The Harvest Foundation's Project Hope
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
Gigabeam increasing broadband access
Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties
Radford Transit
Radford Transit increasing service to Blacksburg and Christiansburg