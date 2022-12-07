Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet

Community Holiday Light Show
Community Holiday Light Show(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park.

The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The display with the most votes at the end will receive money to go toward their nonprofit.

“Over the life of this event, it has given back over almost $80,000 to the display builders and the Best in Show winners and the groups that work the gate,” said Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator for Danville Parks and Recreation. “It’s been a very big benefit to the nonprofits in the area.”

Admission is $10 per car and $20 for a passenger van or mini bus.

Photos with Santa, activities for kids and hot chocolate are included in admission.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire
(File)
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

Latest News

The Harvest Foundation's Project Hope
The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope
Festival Of Trees Returns For Fourteenth Year
7@four previews Festival of Trees
Chick-fil-a eyeing move
Christiansburg Chick-fil-a eyeing potential move
Festival Of Trees Returns For Fourteenth Year
Festival Of Trees Returns For Fourteenth Year