Danville Parks and Recreation to host their biggest Community Holiday Light Show yet

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation’s 9th annual Community Holiday Light Show begins Thursday night.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night until December 23 at Ballou Park.

The drive-through show features 40 displays this year – more than they’ve ever had. The display with the most votes at the end will receive money to go toward their nonprofit.

“Over the life of this event, it has given back over almost $80,000 to the display builders and the Best in Show winners and the groups that work the gate,” said Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator for Danville Parks and Recreation. “It’s been a very big benefit to the nonprofits in the area.”

Admission is $10 per car and $20 for a passenger van or mini bus.

Photos with Santa, activities for kids and hot chocolate are included in admission.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.