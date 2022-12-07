EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now.

But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory.

“I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And she’s so sweet,” says Mann.

Seniors Sarah Mann and Amy Clark have been good friends since the 7th grade.

Such good friends, in fact, that when Sarah was named Homecoming Queen, she gave her crown to Clark.

“She gave me a crown. She’s my friend,” says Clark.

Afterwards, Mann’s Facebook page lit up with messages of praise and gratitude for her selfless gesture.

For Mann, her motivation was simply this...

“I thought about it and I was like, this would be the right thing to do,” says Mann.

As they say, a true friend will “straighten your crown.”

In this case, one was given.

“She’s my friend because I like her,” says Clark.

I was so excited to have the honor to be able to give the crown to Amy,” says Mann.

While Mann wasn’t wearing a football uniform that night in November, most would agree she was the real MVP.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.