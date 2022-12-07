Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs

How many of us ever have a chance to wear a crown? A better question might be, how many would be willing to give up that crown?
Narrows High School Senior Sarah Mann gives her crown to her friend, Amy
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now.

But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory.

“I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And she’s so sweet,” says Mann.

Seniors Sarah Mann and Amy Clark have been good friends since the 7th grade.

Such good friends, in fact, that when Sarah was named Homecoming Queen, she gave her crown to Clark.

“She gave me a crown. She’s my friend,” says Clark.

Afterwards, Mann’s Facebook page lit up with messages of praise and gratitude for her selfless gesture.

For Mann, her motivation was simply this...

“I thought about it and I was like, this would be the right thing to do,” says Mann.

As they say, a true friend will “straighten your crown.”

In this case, one was given.

“She’s my friend because I like her,” says Clark.

I was so excited to have the honor to be able to give the crown to Amy,” says Mann.

While Mann wasn’t wearing a football uniform that night in November, most would agree she was the real MVP.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Casey Rogers, found guilty of first-degree murder.
Woman found guilty of aiding in former deputy’s wife’s murder

Latest News

Senior Amy Clark got to wear the crown after her friend, Sarah Mann gave it to her
EARLY YEARS: Homecoming queen gives up her crown for her special friend
Fire at Givens Books Building in Salem
Fire at Givens Books Building in Salem
Watch out for patchy fog as another round of showers moves through.
Wednesday, December 7 Morning FastCast
Old Givens Book Store, torn down after fire.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire; busy intersection reopened