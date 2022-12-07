The Harvest Foundation is helping fund five local community organizations through Project Hope

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Project Hope was started in August by the Harvest Foundation to help community members fund projects that will make a positive difference in Martinsville and Henry County.

A luncheon was held Wednesday at Piedmont Arts to award the ideas selected for the Project Hope grant.

“We wanted to create a process that the community could really feel that they are part of and to provide opportunities to those smaller organizations or individuals who are really doing the important work in our community,” said India Brown, Harvest Foundation Program Officer. “This provides them an opportunity to continue that work and to really rally other people around the work that they do and needed in our community.”

Eight proposals were submitted and five were chosen to receive a grant of up to $10,000.

Joyce Staples will now be able to bring her Hope Book Club to middle school girls in the Martinsville and Henry County area.

“A year ago, I had this idea to start a book club for middle school girls,” explained Joyce Staples, founder of the Hope Book Club. “I had no idea how it would come to fruition. When the opportunity came to apply for the grant through the harvest foundation, I had the ‘aha’ moment. I submitted the application, and I am just tickled pink that I received the grant.”

The Hope Book Club will begin on Friday and continue once a month.

“Middle school is critical age for students. So, we want to capture them at this tender age and let them continue to enjoy the reading that they had in elementary school. Sometimes, the pressures of middle school kind of deter young people from reading and we want to continue their love for reading,” added Staples.

The Greater Bassett Area Community was also selected to receive a grant for their project to restore Carver Elementary School.

“It gives us a boost to get started,” said John Pegrem with The Greater Bassett Area Community. “We’re a totally volunteer, contribution funded organization. So, we don’t have any source of income. This will give us a good jumpstart on developing this project for sure.”

The Harvest Foundation announced that they will continue Project Hope next year.

