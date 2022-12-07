I-81 Roanoke County lane closure removed, closure in Botetourt County scheduled

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Wednesday morning, the right lane closure on southbound I-81 in Roanoke County had been removed. The closure was near Salem at mile marker 138.4, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane had been closed since 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5 for repairs to the Route 634 (Goodwin Ave) bridge. According to VDOT, the contractor has completed work on the bridge, but a right lane closure on northbound I-81 at mile marker 138 is planned for Wednesday night after 8 p.m. for repairs to the guardrail.

In addition, a 26-hour right lane closure in Botetourt County at mile marker 158 is tentatively scheduled on Wednesday, December 7 from 6 p.m. until Thursday at 8 p.m.

This lane closure is for paving on the ramps and shoulder at the Troutville Rest Area.

A daytime right lane closure is also tentatively planned for Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday. Weather, specifically low temperatures and heavy rain, may affect the schedule for these lane closures.

According to VDOT, the rest areas has been closed since May as part of a project to extend the ramps. The contractor is working to complete the remaining paving ahead of winter. Weather permitting, the rest area should reopen by late December.

Alternate Routes

Drivers on southbound I-81 in Botetourt County can use Route 11 as an alternate route at exit 162 (Buchanan) to return to the interstate at exit 156 (Troutville).

Travelers on southbound I-81, north of Lexington, who are headed to destinations south of Roanoke can consider rerouting to use Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south.

To get updates on this lane closure, visit www.511Virginia.org.

