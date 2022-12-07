Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

I-81 Roanoke County lane closure removed, closure in Botetourt County scheduled

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Wednesday morning, the right lane closure on southbound I-81 in Roanoke County had been removed. The closure was near Salem at mile marker 138.4, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane had been closed since 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5 for repairs to the Route 634 (Goodwin Ave) bridge. According to VDOT, the contractor has completed work on the bridge, but a right lane closure on northbound I-81 at mile marker 138 is planned for Wednesday night after 8 p.m. for repairs to the guardrail.

In addition, a 26-hour right lane closure in Botetourt County at mile marker 158 is tentatively scheduled on Wednesday, December 7 from 6 p.m. until Thursday at 8 p.m.

This lane closure is for paving on the ramps and shoulder at the Troutville Rest Area.

A daytime right lane closure is also tentatively planned for Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday. Weather, specifically low temperatures and heavy rain, may affect the schedule for these lane closures.

According to VDOT, the rest areas has been closed since May as part of a project to extend the ramps. The contractor is working to complete the remaining paving ahead of winter. Weather permitting, the rest area should reopen by late December.

Alternate Routes

Drivers on southbound I-81 in Botetourt County can use Route 11 as an alternate route at exit 162 (Buchanan) to return to the interstate at exit 156 (Troutville).

Travelers on southbound I-81, north of Lexington, who are headed to destinations south of Roanoke can consider rerouting to use Interstate 64 west to Interstate 77 south.

To get updates on this lane closure, visit www.511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Photo: Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Old Givens Book Store, demolished after a fire Tuesday night.
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire; busy intersection reopened

Latest News

2022 State of the County Address
2022 State of the County Address takes place in Roanoke County
The governor also says he feels the same momentum ahead of the midterms as he did before his...
Virginia Poll: Republican voters open to a Youngkin presidential run
More rain showers push through the region today with a bit of a lull on Thursday.
Wednesday Morning Weather Talk Live 12/7/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2022