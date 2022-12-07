Increased broadband access coming to Montgomery and Bland Counties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Broadband for more than 12,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery and Bland Counties is in the works.

Gigabeam’s Fiber optic cables will be attached to Appalachian Power’s existing poles.

Construction on this project will begin soon with internet expected in 2023 or 2024.

Funding for this project comes from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grants.

“The big thing is we’re connecting the unserved areas of both counties, these locations have limited or not broadband speeds and this will give them that, and really beyond that,” Gigabeam CEO Michael Clemons said.

Gigabeam is encouraging people in those counties without broadband to register online to help gigabeam create more detailed project timeline.

