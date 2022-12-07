A look at a Kenyan favorite recipe: Beef Samosas

Birthdays
Osoro’s Kitchen specializes in offering a Kenyan taste to your table
By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natalie stops by to introduce us to Purity Osoro from Osoro’s Kitchen. Purity shows us a couple of Kenyan favorite dishes, including this beef samosa, which is typically served at most events in Kenya. Purity shares the recipe and is available to cater your next event.

Find her on Instagram and Facebook and reach out to her for your next catering need - you won’t be disappointed!

Beef Samosa recipe

Ingredients

1. Ground beef or ground Turkey (1.5lbs)

2. Chopped Cilantro

3. 1 diced red onion

4. 1 diced green pepper

5. Sweet pepper (optional)

6. Paprika

7. Chili powder

8. Beef bouillon (Knorr)

9. Fresh lemon juice

10. Samosa dough, or spring roll wrappers or raw tortillas wraps

11. Flour paste

Preparation

1. Cook the ground beef until almost ready. Strain the excess fats, then put back the meat in the cooking pot. Then add all your spices (paprika, chili powder, bouillon, and the fresh lemon juice) and let cook for about 3 minutes. Then set aside to cool off.

2. Mix the cooked beef with the diced onions, cilantro, and the green pepper

3. If you are using the round tortillas wraps, cut into half, fold together to make a pocket and take a spoonful of your meat stuff into the pocket and use the flour paste to seal.

4. In a deep-frying pan heat your oil to about 355F, once the oil is at the right temperature, carefully dip about 5 pieces of samosas and fry for about 3 minutes while flipping until golden brown. Remove and place on a plate with paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Let it cool and serve. Enjoy!

