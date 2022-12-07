Birthdays
NCAA grants extra year to Virginia football players with expiring eligibility

The decision comes in the wake of the shooting deaths of three Virginia players that canceled the final two games of the season.
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After the Virginia football season ended abruptly following the shooting deaths of three players, the NCAA has granted some Cavaliers an extra season of eligibility.

The decision only impacts players who were in their final year of eligibility this past season and grants them one more, should they wish to use it next year.

Two of those players, Billy Kemp and Anthony Johnson, have already declared for the NFL Draft.

Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams told the Daily Progress that UVA initiated the request to the NCAA and it was confirmed on Wednesday.

So far, at least eight Cavaliers have entered the transfer portal since it opened on Monday, including quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

