ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map.

According to the outage map, AEP says the power should be restored by 11 a.m.

Westside Elementary School announced it would be closed Wednesday due to the outage.

