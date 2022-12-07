Birthdays
Radford Transit increasing service to Blacksburg and Christiansburg

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Transit currently connects to Blacksburg and Christiansburg when Virginia Tech and Radford are in session but Radford Transit will soon be making that service year round.

“This additional funding will allow them to better meet the needs of their university employees and residents of the community by operating the route all day and throughout the entire year, not just focused on the school year,” Director of the Department of Rail and Public Transit Jessica DeBruhl said.

DRPT is funding a three year pilot program for Radford Transit to test the increased service.

“It’s important because the population in that area continues to grow, thanks to growth at Virginia Tech,” DeBruhl said. “There’s a growth in employees a growth in in enrollment, and it enables the community to have some transportation options to help connect to areas of housing and to make connections for employment as well.”

In total the project will cost over $600,000 over the three year period.

“It was logical for them to pursue this funding that came available through the General Assembly to be able to provide this vital service,” DeBruhl said.

