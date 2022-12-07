Salem fire closes down busy intersection

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Books store in Salem Tuesday night.

Salem Fire & EMS said they were called out to the structure fire at the corner of E. Main St. and N. Electric Rd. at 8:04 p.m.

At the scene, crews found flames coming out of the building.

The building was full of books and the roof has fallen in, according to crews on scene.

The intersection of E. Main St. and N. Electric Rd and part of Dalewood Ave have been blocked off as firefighters work to battle the flames.

Roanoke City Fire-EMS is assisting.

