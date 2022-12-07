Salem Museum Hosts Several Holiday Events

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - Garrett Channell, Director of Education and Archives from the Salem Museum joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the events coming up you and your family can enjoy at the Museum this month, including a program called Home Alive in ‘45.

This program is a unique opportunity to experience how Christmas was celebrated during wartime with period music, decorations, cards, and soldiers’ gifts. The display includes souvenirs and captured war trophies brought back by the victorious troops. Presented by the 24th Virginia Infantry Living Historians.

Garret also tells us about their Hands-On History Week which will run from Tuesday, December 20th through Friday, December 23rd. Visitors get the chance to pull on curators’ gloves and hold a piece of history in their hands. This is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to come to see, up close, artifacts that are not often on display.

For more information, visit their website here or stop by! They are located at 801 East Main Street, Salem VA 24153

540-389-6760

