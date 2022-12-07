Birthdays
Santa and friends give gifts to Bluewell Elementary

The gifts were donated by a company in Georgia
Santa and friends give gifts to Bluewell Elementary
Santa and friends give gifts to Bluewell Elementary(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) -Christmas gifts came early for students at Bluewell Elementary Wednesday as the school received a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, their elves, and even the Grinch who all came to give presents to the students and staff at the school. Instead of the North Pole, the hand-wrapped presents and stockings were given by Lakeside Auction in Georgia who gathered toy donations for today all year long.

Samantha Patrick, one of the elves handing out the toys, is a former local who was inspired by her late father to come back and do something special for the kids of the area.

“You know a lot of kids, you know, with the economy these days and a lot of kids don’t get a lot of gifts. Matter of fact, yesterday, we had a child that wouldn’t open up their gifts because that was the only thing they were going to get this year and they wanted to put it under their tree. So, everyone’s having hard times around here especially with recent flooding and with jobs moving out of the area. So, we just want to help parents out and give some joy to some of the kids,” says Patrick.

Lakeside Auction make it a tradition to visit two local schools every year and have no plans to end the tradition any time soon.

