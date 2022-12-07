Birthdays
Spanberger elected ‘battleground’ leader of House Democrats

Rep. Abigail Spanberger.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger.(WVIR)
By Hailey Wilt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has a new leadership position.

Spanberger has been elected as the Battleground Leadership Representative for the U.S. House Democratic Caucus. It’s a new position aimed at advising party leaders about issues that are critical to “battleground” districts.

“I am honored that my colleagues elected me to serve as their representative to Caucus leadership,” Spanberger said in a statement released Tuesday. “As the first-ever Battleground Leadership Representative, I will use my knowledge of the issues, concerns, and priorities of the Virginians I represent — and Americans across congressional districts — to help the Democratic Caucus make informed decisions, get things done, and better serve Americans across all geographies, of all backgrounds, and who hold a variety of political viewpoints.”

In November, Spanberger was elected to her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2022
Crews Respond to Fire at Givens Book Store
Virtual Thank You Cards at Montgomery County Public Schools
