Unique Train Exhibit at Bedford Museum

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty. Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke.

In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary of the county, the Bedford Central Railroad Group put together a display at the Bedford Museum to share that history. Jennifer Thomson joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about how the Bedford Museum has continued that tradition with their annual train layout.

The O Gauge railroad display takes up the majority of the third floor and is anticipated by children of all ages. It features buildings of the Bedford Community, as well as a hand-painted background that travels from morning to daylight to night. The Christmas lights on the layout as well as the trees transform the room into a Christmas Wonderland.

During the run of the trains, the Museum will also be collecting new and gently loved stuffed animals for the Teddy Bear Brigade for Gleaning for the World.

The Museum is located at 201 E. Main St. in Centertown Bedford and will be open Monday through Saturday 10 – 5.

Please call the Museum at 540-586-4520 with any questions.

