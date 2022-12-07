We’re warming up today with more showers

On & off showers continue

High temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above normal WED-THU

Drying out for the weekend

WEDNESDAY

Another round of scattered showers is expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute. Off/on showers will last into the middle of the afternoon. It appears we may see a break from the rain Wednesday evening and into the start of Thursday before our next system moves in.

The warm temperatures High temperatures will soar above normal for Wednesday and Thursday all thanks to a southwesterly/southerly flow. Highs will be roughly 10-15 degrees above normal on these days.

Warmer than normal temperatures build in for Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY

Thursday may end up being our driest day of the week with cloudy skies and only a few stray showers. It will remain mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY

A disturbance over the Central Plains will travel into the Appalachians and and crossing the region throughout the day. Will see another round of rain as it passes through. Temperatures will also slip closer to normal, with highs in the low 50s.

More showers move along a stationary boundary into our region. (WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall should be in the .25″ to .50″ range Friday. There are still some questions as to how fast this system will move through. It’s likely we will still have showers around for many parades Friday evening.

SOMEWHAT DRIER WEEKEND

It appears we’ll get a brief period of drier weather just in time for the weekend. Saturday will likely remain mostly cloudy with lower shower chances. Parades and holiday parties should be dry with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Depending on the timing of our next system, we could see more rain pushing back in late Sunday. Check back for updates.

ACTIVE PATTERN NEXT WEEK

Past the weekend, models differ in the outcome. We’re trending on the active side next week with many models showing a powerful cold front moving across the country arriving here late in the week. This may end up bringing a return of showers along with a major cool down coming by next weekend and lasting into the weekend. We’ll know more as we get closer.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

Hurricane season in the Atlantic ended on November 30, but there is a possibility that a disturbance could possess subtropical characteristics as it pushes towards the northeast. Looks like by late this week the system will weaken as it heads into colder water.

The Hurricane Season for the Atlantic ended on November 30th, but that doesn't mean a system can't develop afterwards. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. First episode is a recap of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season with Brent Watts and a special guest who used to be an intern at WDBJ7 and is now at the National Hurricane Center!

We launched a new podcast called 'Slight Chance of Science' (WDBJ7)

