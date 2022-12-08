7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.

The Holiday Lights Tour is on December 14 and begins at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, though a $5 donation is appreciated. You can register for the bike ride here.

You can find out about this and other RIDE Solutions events on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.