7@four previews Holiday Lights Tour

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - RIDE Solutions is proud to present the sixth annual Holiday Lights Tour, a bike ride to view some of the best holiday lights Roanoke has to offer.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona interviewed Elizabeth Elmore, Public Engagement Manager with Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and RIDE Solutions about the event.

The Holiday Lights Tour is on December 14 and begins at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, though a $5 donation is appreciated. You can register for the bike ride here.

You can find out about this and other RIDE Solutions events on their Facebook page.

