The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is December 15

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline for open enrollment health coverage through the Affordable Care Act starting on January 1 is coming up on December 15.

This year, Roanoke Valley residents can choose from more coverage plans and insurance carriers. A certified insurance navigator explained applicants can choose from Piedmont, Optima, Anthem and Aetna insurance plans.

“The consumers now have a much broader choice,” Lois Caliri said. “The decisions have been a little bit more difficult because we now have four insurance companies on the marketplace, up from two in 2022, and we have 40 plans.”

Caliri recommends you check your coverage plan, even if you’ll be auto enrolled for 2023.

“You could get another plan that you really like that suits your budget and what your family needs at a lower price, so we don’t encourage those automatic renewals,” Caliri said.

Even though costs across the Valley are rising with inflation, Caliri explained the cost of insurance premiums are going down.

“If they have a plan now that was costing $175 a month, they can find another plan between $50 and $100,” Caliri said. “That looks good to them with the lower cost.”

Applicants can also enroll in an Affordable Care Act Plan even if a family member already gets insurance from their employer. Caliri explained how the ‘family glitch’ is helping individuals across the Valley.

“The IRS changed the landscape for 2023 creating access to financial help for families who were previously excluded from getting a plan on the marketplace for nearly a decade,” Caliri said. “When that health insurance cost is lowered, that helps families overall.”

Families who want coverage starting on February 1 have a later deadline on January 15.

