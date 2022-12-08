AHPS Holiday musicals and programs return after two years

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday musicals and programs return to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools after COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellations and changes the past two years.

The holiday events kicks-off Thursday, December 8 with an Alleghany High School choir concert at 7 p.m. Former choir members are invited to join in on the presentation during the singing of the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

All holiday events scheduled at Alleghany High School will have free admission and there will be a hot cocoa bar in the lobby that will begin one hour before each event.

Covington High School is hosting a band concert Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. with a pulled pork dinner preceding the concert at 5:30 p.m. as a fundraiser. The cost per dinner is $10.

Callaghan Elementary School will have their holiday program on Monday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

Clifton Middle School will have their choir concert on Tuesday, December 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Jeter-Watson Elementary School will have a holiday music program on Wednesday, December 14.

Mountain View Elementary School will have a program on Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Sharon Elementary School will have their holiday program Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

CMS/AHS band concert and AHS art auction will be Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

