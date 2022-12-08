AHPS School Board extends upcoming holiday break

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools teachers and students may see an extended holiday break under action taken by the School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The School Board voted to close schools the entire week of December 19. This is dependent upon no additional school closures before teh break due to weather conditions, unforeseen illnesses or emergencies.

Schools were originally scheduled to be closed starting Thursday, December 22.

The early closing is designed to recognize the work of teachers, students, families, other division staff and the full community in support of AHPS.

If schools are closed between now and the break due to weather, illnesses, or other causes, instruction will have to be carried out on Dec. 19-21 to make up for lost days. State law requires the school division to meet a minimum number of instructional hours each school year. Additionally, bad weather, illness closures, or similar events before the semester change in January may prompt necessary changes to the calendar as well.

An updated academic calendar will be available on the school division website, www.ahps.k12.va.us, later this week.

