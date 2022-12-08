Birthdays
Botetourt County School Board discusses future uses of state funding

The Botetourt County Public Schools administration building on Tuesday.
The Botetourt County Public Schools administration building on Tuesday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools, like many school divisions, is working on its spending plan for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funding it received from the state through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The discussion continued at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting. BCPS received just over $3 million and is required to allocate at least 20% of it to address learning loss impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, BCPS is planning to put just over $1.16 million total, or just under 40% of the funding, into learning loss categories. These include paying staff members running a summer academy, including the FICA cost, giving raises to substitute teachers and mental health support.

“I feel fortunate that we’re able to spend the amount we have on the learning loss and there could be some more coming up,” said Dr. John Russ, superintendent of BCPS.

A combined just over $1.37 million is also planned to go towards school buses and upgrades to air quality systems at BCPS.

This is not a finalized plan and BCPS leaders will continue to work on it moving forward. The money doesn’t need to be spent until September 2024.

