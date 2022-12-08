Claire Parker Foundation to host 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K night run

Birthdays
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is hosting their 5th annual Deck the Heels 5K in Altavista this Saturday.

The night run starts and ends on Broad Street at 5 p.m. and will continue through Main Street and over the bridge.

Glow in the dark accessories will be available to get decked out before the race.

There will also be live music, food, pictures with Santa, and other festive activities at the Booker Building during and after the 5K.

“It’s under the lights of Main Street Altavista,” said Carly Hagwood, Director of Communications for the Claire Parker Foundation. “Everybody gets decked out in Christmas lights and it’s super fun. People come out and they’re competitive runners or people come out and they just walk it to have a good time. We’ve had people bring strollers and bring the whole family. It is for everybody.”

The discounted registration fee ends Thursday night, but sign ups are still allowed the day of the race.

All proceeds will go to the Claire Parker Foundation and their care boxes for children with cancer and their families.

