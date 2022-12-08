Claire Parker Foundation’s house to raise money for kids with cancer sells within days of completion

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Last March, the Claire Parker Foundation began remodeling their third house, located in Altavista, as a way to raise money for kids with cancer and their families.

They say this was the hardest house they’ve had to flip so far.

“The contractors really did an amazing job,” said Carly Hagwood, director of communications for the Claire Parker Foundation. “Seeing this house at the beginning, I was a little nervous. It was rough. So, to see what it looks like now, it is just so beautiful. and I would buy the house.”

The house was renovated completely by volunteers from the community.

“We just could not do this without the support from this community, the love from Altavista and all the surrounding communities, and the willingness of our contractors to donate their time and their labor. They’re so talented,” added Hagwood.

They finished the home in November and it sold in just five days.

“She is just a very sweet lady, and she is so excited to have this home. We know that she’s going to love this house and it’s going to be the perfect home for her,” said Hagwood.

All of the proceeds will go toward the next project and care boxes to send to hospitals for children with cancer and their families.

“It is a series of comprehensive care boxes that were put together by our founders, Jordan and Connie, who had been there, who have gone through this and noticed the need. They’ve carefully crafted these boxes to include stuff that they needed when they were there,” explained Hagwood.

The Claire Parker Foundation is now looking for the next house to renovate.

